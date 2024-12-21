Barclays PLC Sells 40,374 Shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Barclays PLC decreased its holdings in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 26.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 113,702 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 40,374 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $5,651,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Archer Investment Corp grew its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 813.8% in the third quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 594 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 529 shares during the period. Chris Bulman Inc bought a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 127.0% during the 3rd quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 1,135 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares during the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 71.4% in the 3rd quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 32.9% in the second quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,442 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.67% of the company’s stock.

iShares Gold Trust Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of IAU stock opened at $49.50 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.86. iShares Gold Trust has a 12 month low of $37.53 and a 12 month high of $52.69.

iShares Gold Trust Company Profile

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

