Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Buys New Stake in VTEX (NYSE:VTEX)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in shares of VTEX (NYSE:VTEX – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 50,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $373,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fourth Sail Capital LP lifted its position in shares of VTEX by 125.0% during the 2nd quarter. Fourth Sail Capital LP now owns 3,098,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,497,000 after buying an additional 1,721,568 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of VTEX by 2,128.1% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 558,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,144,000 after acquiring an additional 533,163 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of VTEX by 34.1% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,329,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,655,000 after purchasing an additional 338,527 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of VTEX in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,518,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of VTEX by 23.0% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,689,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,233,000 after purchasing an additional 315,507 shares in the last quarter. 63.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of VTEX in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $6.70 price target on the stock. UBS Group decreased their price target on VTEX from $12.50 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.62.

VTEX stock opened at $5.68 on Friday. VTEX has a fifty-two week low of $5.66 and a fifty-two week high of $9.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of 94.68 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.80.

VTEX (NYSE:VTEX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.02. The business had revenue of $56.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.20 million. VTEX had a net margin of 3.97% and a return on equity of 3.60%. VTEX’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.01) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that VTEX will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

VTEX provides software-as-a-service digital commerce platform for enterprise brands and retailers. Its platform enables customers to execute their commerce strategy, including building online stores, integrating, and managing orders across channels, and creating marketplaces to sell products from third-party vendors.

