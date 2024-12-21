Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Acquires 4,264 Shares of Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII – Free Report) by 44.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,938 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,264 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Heidrick & Struggles International were worth $542,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 2.2% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,376,789 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,479,000 after purchasing an additional 29,820 shares during the period. Mak Capital One LLC lifted its holdings in Heidrick & Struggles International by 35.2% during the 2nd quarter. Mak Capital One LLC now owns 993,408 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,372,000 after buying an additional 258,583 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Heidrick & Struggles International during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,938,000. Systematic Financial Management LP grew its position in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 554,298 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $21,540,000 after buying an additional 43,087 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 3.0% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 431,856 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $16,782,000 after buying an additional 12,640 shares during the period. 90.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of HSII stock opened at $43.71 on Friday. Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.52 and a fifty-two week high of $49.02. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.37. The company has a market cap of $892.08 million, a P/E ratio of 23.63, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.88.

Heidrick & Struggles International ( NASDAQ:HSII Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The business services provider reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $282.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $267.65 million. Heidrick & Struggles International had a net margin of 3.53% and a return on equity of 12.38%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 14th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 14th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. Heidrick & Struggles International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.43%.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Heidrick & Struggles International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Barrington Research upped their price objective on shares of Heidrick & Struggles International from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and issued a $42.00 target price (up previously from $40.00) on shares of Heidrick & Struggles International in a report on Wednesday, December 4th.

Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides executive search, consulting, and on-demand talent services to businesses and business leaders worldwide. It enables its clients to build leadership teams by facilitating the recruitment, management, and development of senior executives.

