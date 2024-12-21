Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Birkenstock (NYSE:BIRK) Stock

Birkenstock (NYSE:BIRK – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $65.00 to $66.00 in a research note issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 9.27% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on BIRK. HSBC upgraded Birkenstock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Birkenstock from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Birkenstock in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Birkenstock from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Birkenstock to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.31.

BIRK opened at $60.40 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 2.91. Birkenstock has a 1-year low of $41.00 and a 1-year high of $64.78. The company has a 50-day moving average of $49.97 and a 200-day moving average of $53.08. The company has a market capitalization of $11.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 99.02, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 2.22.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Birkenstock in the second quarter worth $61,972,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Birkenstock by 61.4% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,128,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,923,000 after purchasing an additional 809,784 shares during the period. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC grew its position in Birkenstock by 800.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC now owns 900,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,969,000 after buying an additional 800,000 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in Birkenstock by 30.4% during the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 3,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,230,000 after buying an additional 700,000 shares during the period. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Birkenstock during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,098,000. 19.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Birkenstock Holding plc manufactures and sells footwear products. It also offers sandals, shoes, closed-toe silhouettes, skincare products, and accessories. The company sells its products through e-commerce sites and a network of owned retail stores, as well as business-to-business channels. It operates in the United States, Brazil, Canada, Mexico, Europe, APMA, and internationally.

