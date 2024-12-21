Builders FirstSource’s (BLDR) Outperform Rating Reaffirmed at Wedbush

Wedbush restated their outperform rating on shares of Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR – Free Report) in a research note released on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a $230.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $169.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Builders FirstSource from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $165.00 to $220.00 in a report on Monday, September 16th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $178.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Builders FirstSource from $185.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Stephens boosted their target price on Builders FirstSource from $178.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $210.00.

Shares of BLDR stock opened at $150.50 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $177.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $168.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.77. Builders FirstSource has a 52-week low of $130.75 and a 52-week high of $214.70. The stock has a market cap of $17.32 billion, a PE ratio of 14.70, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 2.06.

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $3.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.09 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $4.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.44 billion. Builders FirstSource had a return on equity of 33.55% and a net margin of 7.40%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.24 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Builders FirstSource will post 11.55 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Cleveland A. Christophe sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.41, for a total value of $1,784,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 33,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,902,338.03. This represents a 23.21 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLDR. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 38.5% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 201,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,025,000 after purchasing an additional 56,009 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Builders FirstSource by 18.1% in the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $639,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Oddo BHF Asset Management Sas acquired a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource in the third quarter valued at approximately $547,000. American Trust increased its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. American Trust now owns 3,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $703,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC raised its stake in Builders FirstSource by 129.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 19,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,847,000 after acquiring an additional 11,194 shares during the period. 95.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, floor trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products comprising intricate mouldings, stair parts, and columns under the Synboard brand name.

