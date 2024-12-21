Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) Price Target Raised to $110.00

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Truist Financial from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on BSX. Raymond James lifted their price target on Boston Scientific from $91.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Boston Scientific from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Boston Scientific currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $95.96.

NYSE:BSX opened at $88.95 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $88.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $131.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.80. Boston Scientific has a 1-year low of $54.96 and a 1-year high of $91.93.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.04. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 11.26% and a return on equity of 17.23%. The business had revenue of $4.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.04 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Boston Scientific will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Edward J. Ludwig sold 4,877 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.63, for a total value of $446,879.51. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 39,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,610,038.74. This trade represents a 11.02 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 6,983 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.78, for a total value of $633,916.74. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 29,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,660,580.24. The trade was a 19.24 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 328,157 shares of company stock worth $27,957,676. 0.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CRA Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 2,841 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA boosted its stake in Boston Scientific by 9.7% during the third quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 1,352 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Adero Partners LLC increased its holdings in Boston Scientific by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Adero Partners LLC now owns 3,617 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $303,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC now owns 9,968 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $835,000 after buying an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobsen Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobsen Capital Management now owns 2,820 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. 89.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through two segments, MedSurg and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions, such as resolution clips, biliary stent systems, stents and electrocautery enhanced delivery systems, direct visualization systems, digital catheters, and single-use duodenoscopes; devices to treat urological conditions, including ureteral stents, catheters, baskets, guidewires, sheaths, balloons, single-use digital flexible ureteroscopes, holmium laser systems, artificial urinary sphincter, laser system, fiber, and hydrogel systems; and devices to treat neurological movement disorders and manage chronic pain, such as spinal cord stimulator system, proprietary programming software, radiofrequency generator, indirect decompression systems, practice optimization tools, and deep brain stimulation system.

