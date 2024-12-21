ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE) Shares Bought by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE – Free Report) by 340.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 44,413 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 34,340 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in ESCO Technologies were worth $5,728,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ESCO Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $248,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in ESCO Technologies by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 13,000 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,366,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in ESCO Technologies by 18.3% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 283,266 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $29,754,000 after purchasing an additional 43,907 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of ESCO Technologies by 16.4% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 86,125 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $9,047,000 after buying an additional 12,165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legato Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ESCO Technologies during the second quarter worth about $1,195,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ESE shares. StockNews.com upgraded ESCO Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of ESCO Technologies in a report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Stephens increased their price target on ESCO Technologies from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th.

ESCO Technologies Trading Up 1.4 %

NYSE ESE opened at $135.31 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.34 and a beta of 1.11. ESCO Technologies Inc. has a 52-week low of $96.69 and a 52-week high of $154.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $138.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $123.67.

ESCO Technologies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.24%. ESCO Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.12%.

ESCO Technologies Profile

ESCO Technologies Inc produces and supplies engineered products and systems for industrial and commercial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Defense, Utility Solutions Group, and RF Test & Measurement. The Aerospace & Defense segment designs and manufactures filtration products, including hydraulic filter elements and fluid control devices used in commercial aerospace applications; filter mechanisms used in micro-propulsion devices for satellites; and custom designed filters for manned aircraft and submarines.

