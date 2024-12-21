Birkenstock (NYSE:BIRK) Price Target Raised to $70.00

Birkenstock (NYSE:BIRK – Free Report) had its price target raised by BTIG Research from $60.00 to $70.00 in a report released on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.
Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Birkenstock in a report on Friday, December 13th. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Birkenstock to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Birkenstock in a research note on Friday, August 30th. HSBC upgraded Birkenstock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $58.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $77.00 price target (up previously from $63.00) on shares of Birkenstock in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.31.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Birkenstock by 370.8% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 26,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,289,000 after purchasing an additional 20,607 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC purchased a new position in Birkenstock during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,323,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in Birkenstock by 42.0% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,071,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,286,000 after acquiring an additional 316,935 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Birkenstock by 128.8% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 124,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,747,000 after acquiring an additional 69,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Element Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Birkenstock during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $6,325,000. 19.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Birkenstock Holding plc manufactures and sells footwear products. It also offers sandals, shoes, closed-toe silhouettes, skincare products, and accessories. The company sells its products through e-commerce sites and a network of owned retail stores, as well as business-to-business channels. It operates in the United States, Brazil, Canada, Mexico, Europe, APMA, and internationally.
