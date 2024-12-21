TD Securities Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for BlackBerry (NYSE:BB) Stock

BlackBerry (NYSE:BB – Free Report) had its price target upped by TD Securities from $2.75 to $3.25 in a research report report published on Wednesday,BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities currently has a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on BB. CIBC increased their price target on shares of BlackBerry from $3.50 to $3.60 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on BlackBerry from $2.70 to $2.80 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. StockNews.com upgraded BlackBerry from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on BlackBerry from $3.00 to $3.25 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $3.60.

NYSE BB opened at $3.69 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.76 and a beta of 1.43. BlackBerry has a fifty-two week low of $2.01 and a fifty-two week high of $3.89. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44.

BlackBerry (NYSE:BB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 19th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $143.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $144.84 million. BlackBerry had a negative return on equity of 3.38% and a negative net margin of 21.66%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.01 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that BlackBerry will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Philip S. Kurtz sold 15,005 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Saturday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.53, for a total value of $37,962.65. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 30,129 shares in the company, valued at $76,226.37. The trade was a 33.25 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of BlackBerry by 60.2% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 249,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $652,000 after buying an additional 93,651 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in BlackBerry by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 718,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,882,000 after purchasing an additional 36,372 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of BlackBerry by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 267,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $706,000 after purchasing an additional 7,652 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in shares of BlackBerry in the third quarter worth $410,000. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BlackBerry by 121.1% during the third quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 37,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 20,771 shares in the last quarter. 54.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BlackBerry Limited provides intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Cybersecurity, IoT, and Licensing and Other. The company offers CylanceENDPOINT, an integrated endpoint security solution; CylanceGUARD, a managed detection and response solution; CylanceEDGE, an AI-powered continuous authentication zero trust network access solution; CylanceINTELLIGENCE, a contextual cyber threat intelligence service; BlackBerry Dynamics offers a development platform and secure container for mobile applications; BlackBerry Workspaces a secure Enterprise File Sync and Share (EFSS) solution; BlackBerry Messenger (BBM) Enterprise, an enterprise-grade secure instant messaging solution for messaging, voice and video; BlackBerry SecuSUITE is a certified, multi-OS voice and text messaging solution; BlackBerry AtHoc, a secure networked critical event management solution; and BlackBerry unified endpoint management (UEM) solutions.

