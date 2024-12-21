Birkenstock (NYSE:BIRK) Given New $65.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Birkenstock (NYSE:BIRK – Free Report) had its target price decreased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $69.00 to $65.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

BIRK has been the subject of several other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Birkenstock from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Birkenstock in a report on Friday, August 30th. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Birkenstock in a report on Friday, December 13th. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $77.00 price target (up from $63.00) on shares of Birkenstock in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Birkenstock to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Birkenstock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $68.31.

Shares of BIRK stock opened at $60.40 on Wednesday. Birkenstock has a 1-year low of $41.00 and a 1-year high of $64.78. The firm has a market cap of $11.34 billion, a PE ratio of 99.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a 50-day moving average of $49.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 1.49.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BIRK. Bamco Inc. NY boosted its position in shares of Birkenstock by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 3,102,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,923,000 after acquiring an additional 78,093 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in Birkenstock by 30.4% during the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 3,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,230,000 after purchasing an additional 700,000 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Birkenstock by 61.4% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,128,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,923,000 after purchasing an additional 809,784 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Birkenstock in the second quarter valued at approximately $61,972,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in Birkenstock by 42.0% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,071,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,286,000 after purchasing an additional 316,935 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.93% of the company’s stock.

Birkenstock Holding plc manufactures and sells footwear products. It also offers sandals, shoes, closed-toe silhouettes, skincare products, and accessories. The company sells its products through e-commerce sites and a network of owned retail stores, as well as business-to-business channels. It operates in the United States, Brazil, Canada, Mexico, Europe, APMA, and internationally.

