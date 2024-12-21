Barclays PLC Buys 51,748 Shares of Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA)

Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA – Free Report) by 50.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 154,483 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 51,748 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Axalta Coating Systems were worth $5,589,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AXTA. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 68.4% during the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 36,191 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,310,000 after buying an additional 14,704 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in Axalta Coating Systems by 3.0% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 896,188 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $30,623,000 after acquiring an additional 25,717 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 126.7% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 794,454 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $26,817,000 after purchasing an additional 443,946 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems in the second quarter worth about $541,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,771,023 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $128,852,000 after purchasing an additional 302,752 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.28% of the company’s stock.

AXTA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup downgraded Axalta Coating Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Axalta Coating Systems in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $47.00 price target for the company. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, KeyCorp reiterated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Axalta Coating Systems in a research note on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.50.

Shares of NYSE:AXTA opened at $34.40 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $38.37 and a 200-day moving average of $36.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 2.00. Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. has a twelve month low of $30.40 and a twelve month high of $41.65. The firm has a market cap of $7.50 billion, a PE ratio of 23.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.44.

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.08. Axalta Coating Systems had a net margin of 6.22% and a return on equity of 24.92%. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.45 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. will post 2.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes high-performance coatings systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Mobility Coatings.

