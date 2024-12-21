Barclays PLC Sells 253,462 Shares of Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR)

Barclays PLC lessened its position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR – Free Report) by 59.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 176,483 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 253,462 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned 0.15% of Spirit AeroSystems worth $5,737,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SPR. Waldron Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Spirit AeroSystems during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems during the 3rd quarter valued at $49,000. Quarry LP lifted its holdings in Spirit AeroSystems by 49.0% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,285 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 751 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in Spirit AeroSystems by 20.1% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 4,607 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 771 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Spirit AeroSystems in the 2nd quarter worth about $207,000. Institutional investors own 93.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Spirit AeroSystems alerts:

Spirit AeroSystems Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of Spirit AeroSystems stock opened at $33.26 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $32.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.89 billion, a PE ratio of -2.68 and a beta of 1.82. Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.16 and a 12 month high of $37.08.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Spirit AeroSystems ( NYSE:SPR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The aerospace company reported ($3.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($2.87). The business had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. will post -12.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SPR. TD Cowen upgraded Spirit AeroSystems to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Spirit AeroSystems in a report on Wednesday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.67.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on SPR

Spirit AeroSystems Profile

(Free Report)

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc engages in the design, engineering, manufacture, and marketing of commercial aerostructures worldwide. It operates through three segments: Commercial, Defense & Space, and Aftermarket. The Commercial segment offers forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems, floor beams, nacelles, struts/pylons, horizontal and vertical stabilizers, flaps and slats flight control surfaces, wing structures, and wing systems.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Spirit AeroSystems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spirit AeroSystems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.