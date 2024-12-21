Aris Water Solutions (NYSE:ARIS) Price Target Raised to $26.00

Aris Water Solutions (NYSE:ARIS – Free Report) had its price target upped by Wells Fargo & Company from $21.00 to $26.00 in a report issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

ARIS has been the subject of a number of other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Aris Water Solutions from $18.50 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Aris Water Solutions from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $19.00 to $22.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Aris Water Solutions from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. US Capital Advisors cut shares of Aris Water Solutions from a “strong-buy” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Aris Water Solutions from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.83.

Aris Water Solutions Trading Up 0.8 %

Aris Water Solutions Announces Dividend

NYSE:ARIS opened at $24.10 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.72. Aris Water Solutions has a 1 year low of $7.74 and a 1 year high of $27.94. The stock has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.13 and a beta of 1.91. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.13.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 5th were paid a $0.105 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 5th. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. Aris Water Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.50%.

Insider Activity

In other Aris Water Solutions news, Director Debra Coy sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.39, for a total transaction of $38,085.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 42,082 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,068,461.98. This represents a 3.44 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder S Corp Gable sold 38,739 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.03, for a total transaction of $969,637.17. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,111,738 shares in the company, valued at approximately $77,886,802.14. This trade represents a 1.23 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 97,970 shares of company stock valued at $2,482,749. Insiders own 22.46% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ARIS. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Aris Water Solutions in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Aris Water Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Aris Water Solutions by 2,346.0% in the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 2,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 2,346 shares during the period. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Aris Water Solutions during the second quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Aris Water Solutions during the second quarter worth about $82,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.71% of the company’s stock.

Aris Water Solutions Company Profile

Aris Water Solutions, Inc, an environmental infrastructure and solutions company, provides water handling and recycling solutions. The company's produced water handling business gathers, transports, unless recycled, and handles produced water generated from oil and natural gas production. Its water solutions business develops and operates recycling facilities to treat, store, and recycle produced water.

