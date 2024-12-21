Birkenstock (NYSE:BIRK) Earns “Outperform” Rating from Telsey Advisory Group

Birkenstock (NYSE:BIRK – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by research analysts at Telsey Advisory Group in a note issued to investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $70.00 price target on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 15.89% from the stock’s previous close.
A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on BIRK. Hsbc Global Res raised Birkenstock to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of Birkenstock from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Birkenstock from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. UBS Group cut their price target on Birkenstock from $85.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Birkenstock in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Birkenstock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $68.31.
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BIRK. Quarry LP acquired a new position in Birkenstock during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Birkenstock by 52.2% during the third quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 688 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of Birkenstock by 33.7% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 893 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in shares of Birkenstock by 51.8% in the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 2,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 707 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Birkenstock during the 2nd quarter valued at $136,000. 19.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Birkenstock Holding plc manufactures and sells footwear products. It also offers sandals, shoes, closed-toe silhouettes, skincare products, and accessories. The company sells its products through e-commerce sites and a network of owned retail stores, as well as business-to-business channels. It operates in the United States, Brazil, Canada, Mexico, Europe, APMA, and internationally.
