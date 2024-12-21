Piper Sandler Lowers BP (NYSE:BP) Price Target to $32.00

BP (NYSE:BP – Get Free Report) had its target price cut by Piper Sandler from $36.00 to $32.00 in a report issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock. Piper Sandler’s target price points to a potential upside of 11.89% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on BP. StockNews.com raised BP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Redburn Atlantic downgraded BP from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. BNP Paribas lowered shares of BP from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of BP to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of BP from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 9th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and four have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.10.

BP opened at $28.60 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.42 billion, a PE ratio of 30.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.64. The business’s 50-day moving average is $29.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.57. BP has a 1 year low of $27.82 and a 1 year high of $40.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

BP (NYSE:BP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $47.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.05 billion. BP had a net margin of 1.36% and a return on equity of 12.91%. BP’s revenue was down 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.15 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that BP will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Independence Bank of Kentucky raised its holdings in BP by 85.7% in the 2nd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 1,300 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in shares of BP during the second quarter valued at about $75,000. ORG Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of BP by 32.5% in the 3rd quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 2,533 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 621 shares during the period. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in shares of BP during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $91,000. Finally, Anchor Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in BP by 58.7% in the 3rd quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 3,120 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 1,154 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.01% of the company’s stock.

BP p.l.c. provides carbon products and services. The company operates through Gas & Low Carbon Energy, Oil Production & Operations, and Customers & Products segments. It engages in the production of natural gas, and integrated gas and power; trading of gas; operation of onshore and offshore wind power, as well as hydrogen and carbon capture and storage facilities; trading and marketing of renewable and non-renewable power; and production of crude oil.

