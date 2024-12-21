Barclays PLC Boosts Stake in WaFd, Inc (NASDAQ:WAFD)

Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of WaFd, Inc (NASDAQ:WAFD – Free Report) by 33.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 161,958 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,499 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in WaFd were worth $5,643,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in WaFd by 80.8% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,188 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of WaFd by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,644 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 822 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of WaFd by 515.8% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,558 shares of the bank’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 1,305 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of WaFd by 60.1% in the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,904 shares of the bank’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 715 shares during the last quarter. Finally, nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new stake in WaFd in the second quarter valued at $80,000. 83.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at WaFd

In other news, EVP Ryan Mauer sold 12,132 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.33, for a total transaction of $404,359.56. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 100,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,345,532.08. This trade represents a 10.78 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WAFD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of WaFd from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of WaFd in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on WaFd from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their target price on WaFd from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.00.

WaFd Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ WAFD opened at $32.64 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.16 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $35.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.63. WaFd, Inc has a 52-week low of $25.78 and a 52-week high of $38.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

WaFd (NASDAQ:WAFD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 17th. The bank reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $389.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $190.43 million. WaFd had a return on equity of 9.44% and a net margin of 13.97%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that WaFd, Inc will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current year.

WaFd Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 6th. Investors of record on Friday, November 22nd were given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 22nd. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.19%. WaFd’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.94%.

About WaFd

WaFd, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Washington Federal Bank that provides lending, depository, insurance, and other banking services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including business and personal checking accounts, and term certificates of deposit, as well as money market accounts and passbook savings accounts.

