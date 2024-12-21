Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM) Cut to “Equal Weight” at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM – Free Report) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has $16.00 target price on the pipeline company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Antero Midstream from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. StockNews.com upgraded Antero Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th.

Antero Midstream stock opened at $15.01 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $15.20 and a 200-day moving average of $14.85. Antero Midstream has a 52-week low of $11.58 and a 52-week high of $16.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.53 and a beta of 2.39.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 23rd were given a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 23rd. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.00%. Antero Midstream’s payout ratio is currently 111.11%.

In other Antero Midstream news, Director Brooks J. Klimley sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.66, for a total value of $146,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 74,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,086,306. This represents a 11.89 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. World Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Antero Midstream in the third quarter worth about $680,000. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Antero Midstream by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,263 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $185,000 after buying an additional 705 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Antero Midstream by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,081,501 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $91,549,000 after acquiring an additional 251,987 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Antero Midstream by 20.4% in the 3rd quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 71,500 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,076,000 after acquiring an additional 12,099 shares during the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Antero Midstream during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $256,000. Institutional investors own 53.97% of the company’s stock.

Antero Midstream Corporation owns, operates, and develops midstream energy assets in the Appalachian Basin. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Water Handling. The Gathering and Processing segment includes a network of gathering pipelines and compressor stations that collects and processes production from Antero Resources' wells in West Virginia and Ohio.

