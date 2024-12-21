Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday morning.

BDX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $286.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Citigroup upgraded shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $255.00 to $275.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $283.50.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Stock Performance

NYSE:BDX opened at $227.68 on Wednesday. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a twelve month low of $218.75 and a twelve month high of $249.89. The company has a market capitalization of $65.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $229.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $233.19.

Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.77 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $5.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.38 billion. Becton, Dickinson and Company had a return on equity of 14.89% and a net margin of 8.55%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.42 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 14.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 9th will be given a $1.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 9th. This is a boost from Becton, Dickinson and Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. Becton, Dickinson and Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 70.03%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Michael David Garrison sold 2,838 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.33, for a total transaction of $633,810.54. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,141 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,371,469.53. The trade was a 31.61 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Roland Goette sold 4,483 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.01, for a total transaction of $990,787.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,345 shares in the company, valued at $5,380,488.45. The trade was a 15.55 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 7,959 shares of company stock valued at $1,764,340. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Becton, Dickinson and Company

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its position in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 0.5% in the second quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 10,963 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,562,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. &PARTNERS raised its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 462.1% during the 2nd quarter. &PARTNERS now owns 16,031 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,750,000 after buying an additional 13,179 shares during the period. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. now owns 46,262 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $10,812,000 after acquiring an additional 1,291 shares in the last quarter. Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,154 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,205,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. Finally, Everhart Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company in the second quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.97% of the company’s stock.

About Becton, Dickinson and Company

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company operates in three segments: BD Medical, BD Life Sciences, and BD Interventional.

