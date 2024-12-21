Barclays PLC Grows Position in OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC)

Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC – Free Report) by 13.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 299,434 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,458 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned 0.51% of OceanFirst Financial worth $5,566,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of OceanFirst Financial during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new stake in OceanFirst Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Point72 DIFC Ltd purchased a new stake in OceanFirst Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. lifted its stake in OceanFirst Financial by 82.3% during the third quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. now owns 3,055 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,379 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of OceanFirst Financial during the second quarter worth $62,000. 70.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on OCFC shares. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of OceanFirst Financial in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Hovde Group boosted their price target on shares of OceanFirst Financial from $19.50 to $21.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on shares of OceanFirst Financial from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler set a $17.00 target price on shares of OceanFirst Financial and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.42.

OceanFirst Financial Stock Performance

Shares of OCFC stock opened at $17.79 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $19.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.01. OceanFirst Financial Corp. has a 1 year low of $14.03 and a 1 year high of $21.87. The firm has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.17 and a beta of 1.04.

OceanFirst Financial (NASDAQ:OCFC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The savings and loans company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.01. OceanFirst Financial had a return on equity of 6.08% and a net margin of 15.28%. The firm had revenue of $96.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.79 million. Analysts predict that OceanFirst Financial Corp. will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

OceanFirst Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 4th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 4th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.50%. OceanFirst Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.71%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other OceanFirst Financial news, Director Joseph M. Jr. Murphy sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.03, for a total transaction of $30,045.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 177,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,553,662.51. This represents a 0.84 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 5.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About OceanFirst Financial

OceanFirst Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for OceanFirst Bank N.A. that provides community banking services to retail and commercial customers. It accepts money market accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, non-interest-bearing accounts, and time deposits, that includes brokered deposits to retail, government, and business customers.

