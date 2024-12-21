Morgan Stanley Upgrades Bread Financial (NYSE:BFH) to Overweight

Bread Financial (NYSE:BFH – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a $76.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $35.00. Morgan Stanley’s price objective points to a potential upside of 21.10% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Bread Financial from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Bread Financial from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of Bread Financial from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on Bread Financial from $67.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on Bread Financial from $61.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.14.

Shares of NYSE BFH opened at $62.76 on Thursday. Bread Financial has a twelve month low of $28.00 and a twelve month high of $66.71. The stock has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.99 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company’s fifty day moving average is $57.37 and its 200-day moving average is $51.79.

Bread Financial (NYSE:BFH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.86 by ($0.03). Bread Financial had a return on equity of 13.33% and a net margin of 6.37%. The business had revenue of $983.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $981.26 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.46 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Bread Financial will post 7.5 EPS for the current year.

In other Bread Financial news, Director John J. Fawcett purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $51.02 per share, with a total value of $51,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,473 shares in the company, valued at $330,252.46. This represents a 18.27 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. DGS Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Bread Financial by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 10,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $497,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102 shares during the last quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bread Financial during the 3rd quarter worth about $810,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bread Financial during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,004,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Bread Financial by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,155,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,012,000 after buying an additional 13,459 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Bread Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,350,000. 99.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bread Financial Holdings, Inc provides tech-forward payment and lending solutions to customers and consumer-based industries in North America. It offers credit card and other loans financing services, including risk management solutions, account origination, and funding services for private label and co-brand credit card programs, as well as through Bread partnerships; and Comenity-branded general purpose cash-back credit.

