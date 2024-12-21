Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) Price Target Raised to $42.00 at Morgan Stanley

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $41.00 to $42.00 in a report issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price suggests a potential upside of 20.48% from the stock’s current price.

ALLY has been the topic of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Ally Financial from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. TD Cowen lowered their price target on Ally Financial from $45.00 to $37.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Ally Financial from $37.00 to $32.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. StockNews.com raised shares of Ally Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 19th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Ally Financial from $44.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.14.

Ally Financial Stock Up 0.7 %

NYSE ALLY opened at $34.86 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $36.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.48. Ally Financial has a one year low of $31.77 and a one year high of $45.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The company has a market capitalization of $10.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.42.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 billion. Ally Financial had a net margin of 10.84% and a return on equity of 8.39%. Ally Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.83 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ally Financial will post 3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALLY. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 68.8% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 68,986 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,455,000 after purchasing an additional 28,114 shares in the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Ally Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,338,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ally Financial by 58.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 50,466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,796,000 after acquiring an additional 18,671 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Ally Financial in the 3rd quarter worth $21,571,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,704,719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $380,981,000 after purchasing an additional 51,426 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.76% of the company’s stock.

Ally Financial Inc, a digital financial-services company, provides various digital financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda. The company operates through Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations segments.

