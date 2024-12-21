UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC Sells 25,916 Shares of Altimmune, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALT)

UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC trimmed its position in shares of Altimmune, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALT – Free Report) by 24.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 79,266 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,916 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC’s holdings in Altimmune were worth $487,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ALT. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Altimmune during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. PFG Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Altimmune in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Altimmune in the second quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Altimmune during the second quarter worth about $82,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in Altimmune in the second quarter valued at $96,000. 78.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ALT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on Altimmune in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Altimmune in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.00.

Shares of ALT opened at $8.25 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.93 and a 200 day moving average of $7.10. The company has a market capitalization of $586.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.32 and a beta of 0.15. Altimmune, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.28 and a 12 month high of $14.84.

Altimmune (NASDAQ:ALT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $0.01 million for the quarter. Altimmune had a negative return on equity of 55.81% and a negative net margin of 199,076.92%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.39) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Altimmune, Inc. will post -1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Altimmune, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing treatments for obesity and liver diseases. The company's lead product candidate, pemvidutide, a GLP-1/glucagon dual receptor agonist that is in Phase 2 trial for the treatment of obesity and metabolic dysfunction-associated steatohepatitis.

