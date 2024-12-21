Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP) Shares Bought by XTX Topco Ltd

XTX Topco Ltd grew its stake in Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP – Free Report) (TSE:BLD) by 29.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 88,212 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,856 shares during the quarter. XTX Topco Ltd’s holdings in Ballard Power Systems were worth $159,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA acquired a new stake in shares of Ballard Power Systems during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Scientech Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ballard Power Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 149.7% in the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 24,047 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 14,415 shares in the last quarter. MQS Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ballard Power Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $79,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in Ballard Power Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Ballard Power Systems alerts:

Ballard Power Systems Stock Up 8.0 %

Ballard Power Systems stock opened at $1.62 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.90. Ballard Power Systems Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.23 and a twelve month high of $3.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $485.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.47 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a current ratio of 9.01, a quick ratio of 8.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently issued reports on BLDP shares. Hsbc Global Res cut Ballard Power Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Ballard Power Systems from $3.50 to $2.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $2.00 to $1.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ballard Power Systems to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, HSBC downgraded Ballard Power Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.77.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Ballard Power Systems

Ballard Power Systems Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ballard Power Systems Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell products. The company offers its products for power product comprising for bus, truck, rail, marine, stationary, and emerging market, such as material handling, off-road, and other applications.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ballard Power Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ballard Power Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.