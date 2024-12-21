XTX Topco Ltd Purchases 2,833 Shares of Stoneridge, Inc. (NYSE:SRI)

XTX Topco Ltd grew its position in shares of Stoneridge, Inc. (NYSE:SRI – Free Report) by 25.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,873 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,833 shares during the quarter. XTX Topco Ltd owned approximately 0.05% of Stoneridge worth $155,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Stoneridge by 15.0% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 101,238 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,616,000 after purchasing an additional 13,236 shares during the period. Kings Path Partners LLC acquired a new position in Stoneridge during the 2nd quarter worth about $657,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Stoneridge by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 47,251 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $754,000 after buying an additional 3,353 shares during the last quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stoneridge in the second quarter valued at about $2,234,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Stoneridge by 17.3% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 160,184 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,557,000 after acquiring an additional 23,569 shares during the last quarter. 98.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:SRI opened at $5.69 on Friday. Stoneridge, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.52 and a 1 year high of $19.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The business’s 50-day moving average is $7.43 and its 200-day moving average is $11.82. The company has a market capitalization of $157.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.07 and a beta of 1.34.

Stoneridge ( NYSE:SRI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The auto parts company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.32). The business had revenue of $213.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $229.60 million. Stoneridge had a negative net margin of 0.81% and a negative return on equity of 0.42%. Stoneridge’s quarterly revenue was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.10 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Stoneridge, Inc. will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on SRI. StockNews.com cut Stoneridge from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Stoneridge in a research note on Thursday, October 31st.

Stoneridge, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures engineered electrical and electronic systems, components, and modules for the automotive, commercial, off-highway, motorcycle, and agricultural vehicle markets in North America, South America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Control Devices, Electronics, and Stoneridge Brazil.

