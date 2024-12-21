XTX Topco Ltd Has $162,000 Stock Holdings in OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK)

XTX Topco Ltd boosted its position in OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK – Free Report) by 166.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 108,652 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 67,883 shares during the quarter. XTX Topco Ltd’s holdings in OPKO Health were worth $162,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rubric Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of OPKO Health by 800.0% in the second quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 44,422,304 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $55,528,000 after acquiring an additional 39,486,490 shares during the last quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd acquired a new position in OPKO Health during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,840,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in OPKO Health by 142.5% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,490,992 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,227,000 after purchasing an additional 876,272 shares during the last quarter. Clearline Capital LP acquired a new stake in OPKO Health in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,083,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of OPKO Health during the second quarter worth $592,000. 64.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Phillip Md Et Al Frost bought 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.62 per share, for a total transaction of $162,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 211,612,405 shares in the company, valued at approximately $342,812,096.10. This represents a 0.05 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 1,304,255 shares of company stock valued at $2,024,605. Company insiders own 47.26% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ OPK opened at $1.54 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.11 and a beta of 1.62. OPKO Health, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.85 and a twelve month high of $1.76. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

OPK has been the subject of a number of research reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 price target on shares of OPKO Health in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $3.00 target price on shares of OPKO Health in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. StockNews.com upgraded OPKO Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $2.25 price objective on shares of OPKO Health in a report on Friday, November 8th.

OPKO Health, Inc, a healthcare company, engages in the diagnostics and pharmaceuticals businesses in the United States, Ireland, Chile, Spain, Israel, Mexico, and internationally. The company's Diagnostics segment operates BioReference Laboratories that offers laboratory testing services for the detection, diagnosis, evaluation, monitoring, and treatment of diseases, including esoteric testing, molecular diagnostics, anatomical pathology, genetics, women's health, and correctional healthcare to physician offices, clinics, hospitals, employers, and governmental units; and 4Kscore prostate cancer test.

