XTX Topco Ltd Acquires 27,486 Shares of iHeartMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:IHRT)

XTX Topco Ltd grew its holdings in shares of iHeartMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:IHRT – Free Report) by 43.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 90,943 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,486 shares during the quarter. XTX Topco Ltd owned about 0.06% of iHeartMedia worth $168,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Optas LLC bought a new position in iHeartMedia during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. PFG Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of iHeartMedia by 53.5% during the 2nd quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 33,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 11,500 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of iHeartMedia by 25.2% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 22,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 4,598 shares in the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in iHeartMedia in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Algert Global LLC boosted its position in iHeartMedia by 100.1% during the second quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 50,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 25,266 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.89% of the company’s stock.

Get iHeartMedia alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

IHRT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barrington Research raised shares of iHeartMedia to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Guggenheim lifted their target price on shares of iHeartMedia from $3.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of iHeartMedia from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $1.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director James A. Rasulo sold 40,223 shares of iHeartMedia stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.40, for a total transaction of $96,535.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 339,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $814,372.80. This trade represents a 10.60 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

iHeartMedia Trading Down 2.1 %

Shares of iHeartMedia stock opened at $1.88 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $276.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.28 and a beta of 1.71. iHeartMedia, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.81 and a 1 year high of $3.04. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.70.

iHeartMedia Profile

(Free Report)

iHeartMedia, Inc operates as an audio media company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Multiplatform Group, Digital Audio Group, and Audio & Media Services Group. The Multiplatform Group segment offers broadcast radio stations, sponsorship and events, and live and virtual events; and operates Premiere Networks, a national radio network that produces, distributes, or represents syndicated radio programs and services to radio station affiliates.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IHRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iHeartMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:IHRT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iHeartMedia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iHeartMedia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.