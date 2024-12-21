XTX Topco Ltd Buys New Stake in European Wax Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWCZ)

XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of European Wax Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWCZ – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 23,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $162,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in EWCZ. Algert Global LLC boosted its stake in shares of European Wax Center by 720.4% during the third quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 111,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $756,000 after acquiring an additional 97,590 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of European Wax Center by 44.0% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 538,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,352,000 after purchasing an additional 164,688 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of European Wax Center by 18.9% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,697,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,345,000 after buying an additional 428,280 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of European Wax Center by 4.9% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,334,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,675,000 after buying an additional 155,875 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of European Wax Center during the third quarter valued at approximately $754,000. 82.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

European Wax Center Stock Down 3.4 %

Shares of EWCZ opened at $5.06 on Friday. European Wax Center, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.80 and a fifty-two week high of $16.07. The company’s fifty day moving average is $6.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.74. The firm has a market cap of $288.13 million, a PE ratio of 22.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.81.

In related news, Director Nital P. Scott sold 4,344 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.85, for a total transaction of $25,412.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 29,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $171,182.70. This represents a 12.93 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 6.14% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on EWCZ. Telsey Advisory Group cut shares of European Wax Center from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of European Wax Center in a research report on Friday, November 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, European Wax Center currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.36.

About European Wax Center

European Wax Center, Inc operates as the franchisor and operator of out-of-home waxing services in the United States. It offers body and facial waxing services; and pre- and post-service products, including ingrown hair serums, exfoliating gels, brow shapers, and skin treatments. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Plano, Texas.

