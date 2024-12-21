XTX Topco Ltd Cuts Holdings in Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS)

XTX Topco Ltd lowered its holdings in Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS – Free Report) by 71.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 11,195 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,566 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd’s holdings in Arcus Biosciences were worth $171,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of RCUS. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. increased its holdings in Arcus Biosciences by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 744,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,336,000 after buying an additional 59,273 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 566,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,669,000 after acquiring an additional 59,536 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 59.8% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 217,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,319,000 after acquiring an additional 81,193 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its stake in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 17.8% in the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 187,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,866,000 after acquiring an additional 28,307 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arcus Biosciences during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,286,000. 92.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Arcus Biosciences Stock Performance

NYSE:RCUS opened at $15.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 5.24 and a current ratio of 5.24. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of -4.92 and a beta of 0.88. Arcus Biosciences, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.52 and a 52-week high of $20.31.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Arcus Biosciences ( NYSE:RCUS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($1.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.06) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $48.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.95 million. Arcus Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 45.59% and a negative net margin of 102.66%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.94) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 50.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Arcus Biosciences, Inc. will post -3.2 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on RCUS. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Arcus Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on Arcus Biosciences from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Arcus Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of Arcus Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Arcus Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.00.

About Arcus Biosciences

Arcus Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cancer therapies in the United States. The company's pipeline products include Domvanalimab, an anti-TIGIT antibody, which is in Phase 2 and Phase 3 clinical trial; and AB308, an investigational anti-TIGIT monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 1b clinical trial to study people with advanced solid and hematologic malignancies.

