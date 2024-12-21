Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX) Shares Sold by XTX Topco Ltd

XTX Topco Ltd lowered its stake in Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX – Free Report) by 31.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,578 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,106 shares during the quarter. XTX Topco Ltd’s holdings in Cryoport were worth $159,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CYRX. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Cryoport in the second quarter valued at approximately $185,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Cryoport by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 169,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,169,000 after purchasing an additional 19,803 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Cryoport by 3.4% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 64,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,000 after buying an additional 2,086 shares during the period. Quest Partners LLC grew its holdings in Cryoport by 1,083,000.0% during the second quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 10,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 10,830 shares during the period. Finally, NRI Wealth Management LC bought a new stake in Cryoport in the second quarter worth about $132,000. Institutional investors own 92.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Roth Mkm dropped their target price on shares of Cryoport from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 8th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Cryoport from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Guggenheim started coverage on Cryoport in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.29.

In related news, CEO Jerrell Shelton sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.51, for a total value of $325,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 731,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,764,649.47. The trade was a 6.39 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Ramkumar Mandalam sold 7,369 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.46, for a total transaction of $54,972.74. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 59,497 shares in the company, valued at approximately $443,847.62. The trade was a 11.02 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 109,869 shares of company stock valued at $735,673. Insiders own 10.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CYRX opened at $7.86 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $7.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.04. The company has a market capitalization of $388.53 million, a PE ratio of -2.33 and a beta of 1.62. Cryoport, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.32 and a 52 week high of $20.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 5.32 and a current ratio of 5.70.

Cryoport, Inc provides temperature-controlled supply chain solutions in biopharma/pharma, animal health, and human reproductive medicine markets in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers Cryoport Express Shippers; Cryoport ELITE -80°C Gene Therapy Shipper; Cryoport ELITE Cryosphere Shipper; Cryoport consulting services, including physical, thermal, and shipping qualifications of shipping systems and/or packaging to developing custom packaging solutions; and Cryoport bioservices, such as controlled temperature storage, fulfilment, kit production, secondary packaging, labelling of therapeutic products, and GMP raw materials storage services.

