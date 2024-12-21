XTX Topco Ltd Lowers Stake in Immatics (NASDAQ:IMTX)

XTX Topco Ltd lessened its holdings in Immatics (NASDAQ:IMTX – Free Report) by 48.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 14,116 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,471 shares during the quarter. XTX Topco Ltd’s holdings in Immatics were worth $161,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Immatics by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in Immatics by 11.8% in the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 357,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,154,000 after acquiring an additional 37,770 shares in the last quarter. HighVista Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Immatics in the second quarter worth $904,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Immatics in the second quarter worth $2,404,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Immatics by 13.9% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 150,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,752,000 after acquiring an additional 18,354 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.41% of the company’s stock.

Immatics Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of IMTX stock opened at $6.85 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.67. Immatics has a 52 week low of $6.68 and a 52 week high of $13.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $817.59 million, a PE ratio of -10.38 and a beta of 0.74.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on IMTX. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Immatics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Immatics in a report on Monday, October 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Immatics from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Immatics in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.67.

About Immatics

Immatics N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the research and development of potential T cell redirecting immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States. The company is developing targeted immunotherapies with a focus on treating solid tumors through two distinct treatment modalities, such as TCR-engineered autologous or allogeneic adoptive cell therapies (ACT) and antibody-like TCR Bispecifics.

