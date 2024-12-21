XTX Topco Ltd Invests $162,000 in Hut 8 Corp. (NASDAQ:HUT)

XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in Hut 8 Corp. (NASDAQ:HUT – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 13,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $162,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HUT. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Hut 8 during the third quarter worth approximately $9,997,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of Hut 8 in the third quarter worth $834,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hut 8 by 129.1% during the 3rd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 46,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $573,000 after buying an additional 26,324 shares during the period. D1 Capital Partners L.P. acquired a new position in Hut 8 in the 2nd quarter valued at $17,388,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Hut 8 by 31.0% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 833,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,215,000 after acquiring an additional 197,074 shares during the period. 31.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hut 8 Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of HUT stock opened at $23.68 on Friday. Hut 8 Corp. has a one year low of $6.18 and a one year high of $31.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $21.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.01.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HUT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of Hut 8 from $22.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Benchmark raised their target price on Hut 8 from $17.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on Hut 8 from $26.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Hut 8 from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “speculative buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Hut 8 in a report on Monday, December 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.88.

About Hut 8

(Free Report)

Hut 8 Corp., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, builds, manages, and operates data centers for digital assets mining, computing, and artificial intelligence in the United States. It operates in four segments: Digital Assets Mining, Managed Services, High Performance Computing Colocation and Cloud, and Other.

