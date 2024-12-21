XTX Topco Ltd Invests $162,000 in Hut 8 Corp. (NASDAQ:HUT)

XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in Hut 8 Corp. (NASDAQ:HUT – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 13,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $162,000.
A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HUT. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Hut 8 during the third quarter worth approximately $9,997,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of Hut 8 in the third quarter worth $834,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hut 8 by 129.1% during the 3rd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 46,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $573,000 after buying an additional 26,324 shares during the period. D1 Capital Partners L.P. acquired a new position in Hut 8 in the 2nd quarter valued at $17,388,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Hut 8 by 31.0% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 833,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,215,000 after acquiring an additional 197,074 shares during the period. 31.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Hut 8 Stock Down 0.5 %
Shares of HUT stock opened at $23.68 on Friday. Hut 8 Corp. has a one year low of $6.18 and a one year high of $31.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $21.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.01.
About Hut 8
Hut 8 Corp., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, builds, manages, and operates data centers for digital assets mining, computing, and artificial intelligence in the United States. It operates in four segments: Digital Assets Mining, Managed Services, High Performance Computing Colocation and Cloud, and Other.
