Origin Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGN) Shares Purchased by XTX Topco Ltd

XTX Topco Ltd raised its position in Origin Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGN – Free Report) by 461.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 109,610 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 90,096 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd’s holdings in Origin Materials were worth $169,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Origin Materials by 337.1% in the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 2,350,863 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,620,000 after buying an additional 1,813,047 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Origin Materials by 352.9% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 98,969 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 77,119 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Origin Materials by 464.0% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 28,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 23,200 shares during the period. Point72 DIFC Ltd acquired a new position in Origin Materials in the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Origin Materials during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. 29.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Origin Materials alerts:

Origin Materials Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ORGN opened at $0.99 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $144.60 million, a P/E ratio of -1.73 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.21. Origin Materials, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.44 and a 52 week high of $1.90.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Origin Materials Profile

In other Origin Materials news, General Counsel Joshua C. Lee sold 47,625 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.08, for a total transaction of $51,435.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 429,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $464,167.80. This trade represents a 9.98 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO John Bissell sold 36,000 shares of Origin Materials stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.14, for a total transaction of $41,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,581,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,802,602.20. This trade represents a 2.23 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 203,625 shares of company stock valued at $250,875. Insiders own 17.49% of the company’s stock.

(Free Report)

Origin Materials, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a carbon-negative materials company. The company develops a proprietary biomass conversion platform to convert biomass, or plant-based carbon into building block chemicals chloromethylfurfural and hydrothermal carbon, as well as other oils and extractives and other co-products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Origin Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Origin Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Origin Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.