XTX Topco Ltd Trims Stake in Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:CNTA)

XTX Topco Ltd reduced its stake in Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:CNTA – Free Report) by 37.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,174 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,211 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd’s holdings in Centessa Pharmaceuticals were worth $163,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $840,000. TD Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in Centessa Pharmaceuticals by 40.5% in the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 321,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,900,000 after purchasing an additional 92,524 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Centessa Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 935,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,444,000 after buying an additional 12,031 shares during the period. Farallon Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals by 438.0% during the 2nd quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,996,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,024,000 after buying an additional 1,625,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Light Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals by 59.2% in the 2nd quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 4,780,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,168,000 after buying an additional 1,778,515 shares during the period. 82.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Centessa Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Saurabh Saha sold 22,205 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.80, for a total value of $350,839.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 663,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,482,604.80. This trade represents a 3.24 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Gregory M. Weinhoff sold 16,619 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.69, for a total transaction of $260,752.11. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 206,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,243,907.50. The trade was a 7.44 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 374,642 shares of company stock worth $6,425,926. 11.59% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CNTA. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $26.00 in a report on Thursday, September 19th. B. Riley initiated coverage on Centessa Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Centessa Pharmaceuticals from $13.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Centessa Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Guggenheim upped their price target on shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Centessa Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.83.

Centessa Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 2.2 %

Centessa Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $17.16 on Friday. Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc has a one year low of $6.65 and a one year high of $18.97. The business’s fifty day moving average is $16.64 and its 200 day moving average is $13.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a PE ratio of -11.22 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 21.52 and a quick ratio of 21.52.

Centessa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNTA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.05. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc will post -1.6 EPS for the current year.

Centessa Pharmaceuticals Profile

Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and delivers medicines for patients. Its products pipeline includes SerpinPC, an activated protein C inhibitor for the treatment of hemophilia A and B; and ORX750, an orally administered OX2R agonist for the treatment of narcolepsy and other sleep disorders.

