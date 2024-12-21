14,848 Shares in StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE) Acquired by XTX Topco Ltd

XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE – Free Report) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 14,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $167,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Y.D. More Investments Ltd grew its stake in shares of StoneCo by 90.2% in the second quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 4,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 2,275 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd bought a new stake in StoneCo in the 3rd quarter valued at about $125,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of StoneCo during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $135,000. nVerses Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of StoneCo during the second quarter worth approximately $137,000. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of StoneCo in the second quarter valued at approximately $153,000. 73.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

StoneCo Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:STNE opened at $8.20 on Friday. StoneCo Ltd. has a one year low of $7.89 and a one year high of $19.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The company has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.41, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 2.21. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.76.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on STNE shares. Susquehanna reduced their price target on StoneCo from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $7.00 target price (down from $16.50) on shares of StoneCo in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of StoneCo from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 18th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of StoneCo from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on StoneCo from $21.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.13.

StoneCo Profile



StoneCo Ltd. provides financial technology and software solutions to merchants and integrated partners to conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels in Brazil. It distributes its solutions, principally through proprietary Stone Hubs, which offer hyper-local sales and services; and sells solutions to brick-and-mortar and digital merchants through sales team.

