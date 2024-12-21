XTX Topco Ltd Makes New $169,000 Investment in Cognyte Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGNT)

XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Cognyte Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGNT – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 24,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $169,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Cognyte Software by 91.4% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,581 shares during the last quarter. nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cognyte Software in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cognyte Software during the 2nd quarter worth $117,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its position in shares of Cognyte Software by 34.4% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 23,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 5,940 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centiva Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Cognyte Software during the 3rd quarter worth about $172,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.92% of the company’s stock.

CGNT opened at $8.67 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $7.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.41. Cognyte Software Ltd. has a 12-month low of $5.44 and a 12-month high of $9.59. The firm has a market cap of $623.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.63 and a beta of 1.81.

Cognyte Software declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, November 12th that allows the company to repurchase $20.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to buy up to 3.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Cognyte Software in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. StockNews.com cut shares of Cognyte Software from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Cognyte Software Ltd. provides an investigative analytics software to governments and enterprises worldwide. Its Actionable Intelligence for a Safer World, an open software designed to help governments and enterprises accelerate and enhance the effectiveness of investigations. The company offers network intelligence analytics, threat intelligence analytics, decision intelligence analytics, and operational intelligence analytics solutions.

