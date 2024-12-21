XTX Topco Ltd Acquires 2,565 Shares of Acacia Research Co. (NASDAQ:ACTG)

XTX Topco Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Acacia Research Co. (NASDAQ:ACTG – Free Report) by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 37,277 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,565 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd’s holdings in Acacia Research were worth $174,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ACTG. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Acacia Research by 9.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,151,647 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $14,687,000 after purchasing an additional 265,993 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Acacia Research by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,772,295 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,878,000 after buying an additional 233,759 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Acacia Research by 392.1% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 142,082 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $712,000 after buying an additional 113,207 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Acacia Research in the second quarter valued at $354,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in Acacia Research by 141.7% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 76,818 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $358,000 after acquiring an additional 45,031 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.69% of the company’s stock.

Acacia Research Stock Performance

NASDAQ ACTG opened at $4.42 on Friday. Acacia Research Co. has a 1-year low of $3.65 and a 1-year high of $5.74. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.55 and a 200-day moving average of $4.81. The company has a current ratio of 16.39, a quick ratio of 15.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market cap of $430.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.34 and a beta of 0.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

Analyst Ratings Changes

In other Acacia Research news, Director Isaac T. Kohlberg sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.57, for a total value of $68,550.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 69,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $316,582.18. The trade was a 17.80 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 1.65% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Acacia Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th.

About Acacia Research

Acacia is a publicly traded (Nasdaq: ACTG) company that is focused on acquiring and operating businesses across the industrial, energy and technology sectors where it believes it can leverage its expertise, significant capital base, and deep industry relationships to drive value. Acacia evaluates opportunities based on the attractiveness of the underlying cash flows, without regard to a specific investment horizon.

