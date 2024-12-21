XTX Topco Ltd Invests $184,000 in BrightView Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BV)

XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in BrightView Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BV – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 11,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $184,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BV. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its position in BrightView by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 24,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after buying an additional 1,056 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in BrightView by 8.7% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 17,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 1,431 shares during the period. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in BrightView by 7.0% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 24,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 1,564 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in BrightView by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 75,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,189,000 after purchasing an additional 2,340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millburn Ridgefield Corp purchased a new stake in BrightView during the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.41% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at BrightView

In other BrightView news, EVP Jonathan Mark Gottsegen sold 29,658 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.06, for a total transaction of $476,307.48. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 100,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,611,685.24. This trade represents a 22.81 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 2.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on BV shares. William Blair upgraded BrightView from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of BrightView from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of BrightView from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of BrightView from $11.30 to $12.90 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on BrightView from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $17.11.

BrightView Price Performance

Shares of BV opened at $15.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44. BrightView Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.75 and a 1-year high of $18.89. The stock has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of 145.29 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $16.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.29.

BrightView (NYSE:BV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $728.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $723.01 million. BrightView had a return on equity of 7.65% and a net margin of 2.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.14 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that BrightView Holdings, Inc. will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.

BrightView Company Profile

BrightView Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial landscaping services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Maintenance Services and Development Services. The Maintenance Services segment delivers a suite of recurring commercial landscaping services, including mowing, gardening, mulching and snow removal, water management, irrigation maintenance, tree care, golf course maintenance, and specialty turf maintenance.

