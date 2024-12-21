Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $74.69.

TCBI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $74.00 price objective on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in a report on Monday, September 9th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $73.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $60.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. StockNews.com raised shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Hovde Group lifted their target price on Texas Capital Bancshares from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th.

Get Texas Capital Bancshares alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on TCBI

Insider Transactions at Texas Capital Bancshares

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Texas Capital Bancshares

In other Texas Capital Bancshares news, Director Robert W. Stallings bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $21.28 per share, with a total value of $425,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 84,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,800,011.36. This trade represents a 30.97 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 1.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Texas Capital Bancshares by 21.9% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,473 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $640,000 after purchasing an additional 1,882 shares during the last quarter. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new stake in Texas Capital Bancshares during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares during the second quarter valued at $2,029,000. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares during the second quarter valued at approximately $11,489,000. Finally, Hodges Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 22.0% during the second quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 179,098 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,950,000 after buying an additional 32,248 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.88% of the company’s stock.

Texas Capital Bancshares Price Performance

TCBI stock opened at $76.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a PE ratio of 426.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.93. Texas Capital Bancshares has a 1 year low of $54.68 and a 1 year high of $91.80.

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The bank reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.65. Texas Capital Bancshares had a return on equity of 8.06% and a net margin of 1.40%. The business had revenue of $304.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $279.64 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Texas Capital Bancshares will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Texas Capital Bancshares

(Get Free Report

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Texas Capital Bank, is a full-service financial services firm that delivers customized solutions to businesses, entrepreneurs, and individual customers. The company offers commercial banking; consumer banking; investment banking solutions, including capital markets, mergers and acquisitions, and syndicated finance, as well as financial sponsor coverage, capital solutions, and institutional services; and wealth management services, such as investment management, financial planning, lockbox and insurance, securities-based lending, estate planning, and business succession, as well as philanthropic, trustee and executor, custom credit, and depository services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Capital Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Capital Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.