XTX Topco Ltd Makes New $179,000 Investment in Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT)

XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 52,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $179,000. XTX Topco Ltd owned about 0.06% of Editas Medicine at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of EDIT. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in Editas Medicine by 37.9% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 624,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,131,000 after purchasing an additional 171,656 shares during the period. Point72 DIFC Ltd bought a new position in shares of Editas Medicine during the third quarter worth $187,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Editas Medicine in the 3rd quarter valued at $366,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Editas Medicine by 133.2% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 529,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,807,000 after buying an additional 302,652 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in Editas Medicine during the 3rd quarter worth $66,000. 71.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Editas Medicine alerts:

Editas Medicine Stock Down 2.2 %

EDIT stock opened at $1.31 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $108.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.51 and a beta of 1.86. Editas Medicine, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.28 and a twelve month high of $11.58. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.78.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Editas Medicine ( NASDAQ:EDIT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.75) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.75). Editas Medicine had a negative net margin of 340.96% and a negative return on equity of 80.13%. The company had revenue of $0.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.93 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.55) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 98.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Editas Medicine, Inc. will post -2.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America cut Editas Medicine from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $13.00 to $1.00 in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Editas Medicine from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Editas Medicine from $5.00 to $3.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 13th. Truist Financial cut shares of Editas Medicine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of Editas Medicine from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Editas Medicine presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Editas Medicine

About Editas Medicine

(Free Report)

Editas Medicine, Inc, a clinical stage genome editing company, focuses on developing transformative genomic medicines to treat a range of serious diseases. It develops a proprietary gene editing platform based on CRISPR technology. The company develops EDIT-101, which is in Phase 1/2 BRILLIANCE trial for Leber Congenital Amaurosis; and reni-cel, a clinical development gene-edited medicine to treat sickle cell disease and transfusion-dependent beta-thalassemia.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Editas Medicine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Editas Medicine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.