XTX Topco Ltd Acquires New Position in Privia Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVA)

XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in Privia Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVA – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 10,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $182,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRVA. Soros Fund Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Privia Health Group by 25.0% in the third quarter. Soros Fund Management LLC now owns 750,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,658,000 after purchasing an additional 150,000 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP increased its stake in Privia Health Group by 344.6% in the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 3,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 2,533 shares in the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP raised its holdings in Privia Health Group by 102.6% during the third quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 41,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $758,000 after acquiring an additional 21,073 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its position in shares of Privia Health Group by 360.7% in the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 14,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 11,248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eventide Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Privia Health Group by 979.2% in the third quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 822,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,977,000 after acquiring an additional 746,231 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.48% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PRVA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Privia Health Group from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Privia Health Group in a research report on Friday, October 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Privia Health Group from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Privia Health Group from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Privia Health Group from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Privia Health Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.80.

Privia Health Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PRVA opened at $20.07 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 200.72, a PEG ratio of 5.45 and a beta of 0.83. Privia Health Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.92 and a 1-year high of $24.30. The business’s 50 day moving average is $20.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.13.

Privia Health Group Company Profile

Privia Health Group, Inc operates as a national physician-enablement company in the United States. The company collaborates with medical groups, health plans, and health systems to optimize physician practices, enhance patient experiences, and reward doctors for delivering care in-person and virtual settings.

