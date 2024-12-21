16,254 Shares in Ooma, Inc. (NYSE:OOMA) Purchased by XTX Topco Ltd

XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Ooma, Inc. (NYSE:OOMA – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 16,254 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $185,000. XTX Topco Ltd owned 0.06% of Ooma as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ooma by 40.4% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 535,404 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,314,000 after acquiring an additional 154,117 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in Ooma by 69.1% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 163,212 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,859,000 after purchasing an additional 66,678 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Ooma by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 845,203 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,393,000 after purchasing an additional 33,100 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Ooma by 101.6% during the 3rd quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 55,029 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $627,000 after purchasing an additional 27,727 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of Ooma in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $280,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.42% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Andrew H. Galligan sold 14,824 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.56, for a total value of $215,837.44. Following the transaction, the director now owns 241,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,522,529.92. The trade was a 5.77 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP James A. Gustke sold 3,582 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total transaction of $60,894.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 27,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $470,475. This represents a 11.46 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 158,457 shares of company stock valued at $2,413,132. Corporate insiders own 9.76% of the company’s stock.

NYSE OOMA opened at $14.37 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Ooma, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.50 and a twelve month high of $17.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $13.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.09. The firm has a market cap of $387.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.84 and a beta of 0.94.

A number of brokerages have commented on OOMA. Northland Securities upped their target price on shares of Ooma from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. StockNews.com upgraded Ooma from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Lake Street Capital lifted their target price on Ooma from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. B. Riley upped their price target on Ooma from $14.50 to $15.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Finally, Benchmark lifted their price objective on Ooma from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.60.

Ooma, Inc provides communications services and related technologies for businesses and consumers in the United States and Canada. The company's products and services include Ooma Office, a cloud-based multi-user communications system for small and medium-sized businesses; Ooma Connect, which delivers fixed wireless internet connectivity; and Ooma Enterprise, a unified-communications-as-a-service (UCaaS) solution.

