XTX Topco Ltd Takes Position in Baozun Inc. (NASDAQ:BZUN)

XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in Baozun Inc. (NASDAQ:BZUN – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 48,979 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $175,000. XTX Topco Ltd owned 0.08% of Baozun at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BZUN. Wolverine Trading LLC lifted its holdings in Baozun by 42.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wolverine Trading LLC now owns 15,228 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 4,545 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Baozun during the third quarter worth about $170,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Baozun in the third quarter worth about $148,000. Walleye Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Baozun by 203.4% in the third quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 150,441 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $539,000 after purchasing an additional 100,852 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC acquired a new stake in Baozun during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $353,000. 47.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Baozun Trading Up 2.6 %
Shares of BZUN opened at $3.13 on Friday. Baozun Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.90 and a 52 week high of $4.38. The firm has a market cap of $192.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.80 and a beta of 0.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.90 and a 200-day moving average of $2.69.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on BZUN
About Baozun
Baozun Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides end-to-end e-commerce solutions to brand partners in the People’s Republic of China. The company operates through two segments, E-Commerce and Brand Management (BBM). The E-Commerce segment offers brands’ store operations, customer services and value-added services in logistics and supply chain management, IT, and digital marketing.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Baozun
- Financial Services Stocks Investing
- Opal Fuels CEO on Steering the Future of Renewable Natural Gas
- How Investors Can Identify and Successfully Trade Gap-Down Stocks
- MicroStrategy Joins Nasdaq-100: 2 Crypto Stocks Set to Win
- Health Care Stocks Explained: Why You Might Want to Invest
- 2 Underrated Quantum Computing Companies Starting to Rally
Receive News & Ratings for Baozun Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baozun and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.