XTX Topco Ltd Takes Position in POET Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:POET)

XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in POET Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:POET – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 40,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $178,000. XTX Topco Ltd owned approximately 0.06% of POET Technologies at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tyler Stone Wealth Management lifted its holdings in POET Technologies by 234.6% during the third quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 271,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,203,000 after buying an additional 190,000 shares during the period. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of POET Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $134,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of POET Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $112,000. Finally, SevenBridge Financial Group LLC boosted its position in POET Technologies by 92.8% during the third quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 118,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $527,000 after purchasing an additional 57,125 shares in the last quarter. 1.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of POET Technologies from $3.50 to $5.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Northland Securities reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective (up previously from $6.00) on shares of POET Technologies in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, Northland Capmk raised shares of POET Technologies to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th.

POET Technologies stock opened at $4.76 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $364.02 million, a PE ratio of -8.07 and a beta of 0.42. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.41. POET Technologies Inc. has a one year low of $0.82 and a one year high of $5.83.

POET Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells discrete and integrated opto-electronic solutions in Canada, the United States, Singapore, and China. It offers integration solutions based on the POET Optical Interposer, a novel platform that allows the seamless integration of electronic and photonic devices into a single multi-chip module using advanced wafer-level semiconductor manufacturing techniques.

