XTX Topco Ltd Boosts Stock Holdings in B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:RILY)

XTX Topco Ltd lifted its stake in B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:RILY – Free Report) by 72.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 33,755 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,232 shares during the quarter. XTX Topco Ltd’s holdings in B. Riley Financial were worth $177,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of B. Riley Financial during the second quarter worth about $2,049,000. Davies Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of B. Riley Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,006,000. TrueMark Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of B. Riley Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,197,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of B. Riley Financial by 239.7% during the 2nd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 77,552 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,368,000 after purchasing an additional 54,721 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of B. Riley Financial during the second quarter worth $509,000. 50.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ RILY opened at $4.98 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $150.87 million, a PE ratio of -0.99 and a beta of 1.24. B. Riley Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.07 and a fifty-two week high of $40.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.99, a quick ratio of 4.88 and a current ratio of 4.88.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded B. Riley Financial to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th.

B. Riley Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services to corporate, institutional, and high net worth clients in North America, Australia, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. The company operates through six segments: Capital Markets, Wealth Management, Financial Consulting, Auction and Liquidation, Communications, and Consumer.

