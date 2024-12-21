XTX Topco Ltd Acquires Shares of 11,265 NewAmsterdam Pharma (NASDAQ:NAMS)

XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in NewAmsterdam Pharma (NASDAQ:NAMS – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 11,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $187,000.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NAMS. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in NewAmsterdam Pharma in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Quarry LP grew its holdings in shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma by 2,469.2% in the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 6,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 6,247 shares during the period. Bellevue Group AG purchased a new position in NewAmsterdam Pharma in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in NewAmsterdam Pharma by 117.7% during the second quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 15,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 8,394 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in NewAmsterdam Pharma by 49.1% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 24,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $472,000 after purchasing an additional 8,087 shares in the last quarter. 89.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
NewAmsterdam Pharma Trading Up 0.2 %
Shares of NASDAQ NAMS opened at $25.50 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.95. NewAmsterdam Pharma has a 12 month low of $10.50 and a 12 month high of $27.29.
In related news, CAO Louise Frederika Kooij sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.72, for a total transaction of $707,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Nap B.V. Forgrowth sold 100,728 shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.10, for a total value of $2,629,000.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,908,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $284,711,902.20. This trade represents a 0.91 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 353,542 shares of company stock worth $8,599,328. 19.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.
About NewAmsterdam Pharma
NewAmsterdam Pharma Company N.V., a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies to enhance patient care in populations with metabolic disease. It is developing obicetrapib, an oral low-dose cholesteryl ester transfer protein (CETP) inhibitor, that is in various clinical trials as a monotherapy and a combination therapy with ezetimibe for lowering LDL-C for cardiovascular diseases.
