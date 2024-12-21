XTX Topco Ltd Acquires Shares of 11,265 NewAmsterdam Pharma (NASDAQ:NAMS)

XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in NewAmsterdam Pharma (NASDAQ:NAMS – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 11,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $187,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NAMS. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in NewAmsterdam Pharma in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Quarry LP grew its holdings in shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma by 2,469.2% in the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 6,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 6,247 shares during the period. Bellevue Group AG purchased a new position in NewAmsterdam Pharma in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in NewAmsterdam Pharma by 117.7% during the second quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 15,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 8,394 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in NewAmsterdam Pharma by 49.1% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 24,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $472,000 after purchasing an additional 8,087 shares in the last quarter. 89.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NewAmsterdam Pharma alerts:

NewAmsterdam Pharma Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ NAMS opened at $25.50 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.95. NewAmsterdam Pharma has a 12 month low of $10.50 and a 12 month high of $27.29.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NAMS has been the subject of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma from $35.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $37.00 price target on shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.20.

View Our Latest Research Report on NAMS

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Louise Frederika Kooij sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.72, for a total transaction of $707,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Nap B.V. Forgrowth sold 100,728 shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.10, for a total value of $2,629,000.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,908,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $284,711,902.20. This trade represents a 0.91 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 353,542 shares of company stock worth $8,599,328. 19.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About NewAmsterdam Pharma

(Free Report)

NewAmsterdam Pharma Company N.V., a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies to enhance patient care in populations with metabolic disease. It is developing obicetrapib, an oral low-dose cholesteryl ester transfer protein (CETP) inhibitor, that is in various clinical trials as a monotherapy and a combination therapy with ezetimibe for lowering LDL-C for cardiovascular diseases.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NAMS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NewAmsterdam Pharma (NASDAQ:NAMS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NewAmsterdam Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NewAmsterdam Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.