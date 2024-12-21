XTX Topco Ltd Buys Shares of 15,741 PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:PFLT)

XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:PFLT – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 15,741 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $182,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PFLT. Quarry LP bought a new position in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital during the second quarter valued at $34,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital during the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. UMB Bank n.a. purchased a new stake in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital in the 2nd quarter worth about $63,000. Catalina Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at about $117,000. Finally, Calton & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital during the third quarter valued at about $119,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.77% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PFLT has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital in a research report on Friday. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 25th.

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital stock opened at $10.68 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. has a 12-month low of $10.28 and a 12-month high of $12.63. The company has a market cap of $888.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.47 and a beta of 1.65.

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 16th will be paid a $0.1025 dividend. This represents a $1.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 16th. PennantPark Floating Rate Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 86.01%.

About PennantPark Floating Rate Capital

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. is a business development company. It seeks to make secondary direct, debt, equity, and loan investments. The fund seeks to invest through floating rate loans in private or thinly traded or small market-cap, public middle market companies. It primarily invests in the United States and to a limited extent non-U.S.

