Despegar.com, Corp. (NYSE:DESP) Stake Trimmed by XTX Topco Ltd

XTX Topco Ltd lessened its stake in shares of Despegar.com, Corp. (NYSE:DESP – Free Report) by 37.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,730 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,850 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd’s holdings in Despegar.com were worth $183,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Despegar.com by 37.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 958,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,888,000 after acquiring an additional 261,991 shares during the period. Quarry LP grew its position in Despegar.com by 107.1% during the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,432 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Despegar.com during the 3rd quarter valued at $56,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Despegar.com by 1.3% in the third quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 2,099,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,030,000 after purchasing an additional 26,443 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Despegar.com in the third quarter worth $6,765,000. 67.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on DESP. TD Cowen lowered Despegar.com from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and upped their price target for the company from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Despegar.com from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.20.

Despegar.com Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:DESP opened at $14.65 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.66. Despegar.com, Corp. has a 1 year low of $8.06 and a 1 year high of $19.00.

About Despegar.com

Despegar.com, Corp., an online travel company, provides a range of travel and travel-related products to leisure and corporate travelers through its websites and mobile applications in Latin America and the United States. The company operates in two segments, Travel Business and Financial Services Business.

