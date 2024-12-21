XTX Topco Ltd Purchases Shares of 15,640 Frequency Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEIM)

XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Frequency Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEIM – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 15,640 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $189,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FEIM. Evernest Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Frequency Electronics in the third quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Frequency Electronics by 43.3% in the 3rd quarter. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. now owns 76,134 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $920,000 after buying an additional 23,009 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Frequency Electronics by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 684,633 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,237,000 after buying an additional 1,847 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.60% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Frequency Electronics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday.

Shares of Frequency Electronics stock opened at $19.02 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $182.80 million, a PE ratio of 23.20 and a beta of 0.48. Frequency Electronics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.62 and a 12 month high of $19.47. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.31.

Frequency Electronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in designing, development, and manufacturing of precision time and frequency control products and components for microwave integrated circuit applications. It operates through two segments, FEI-NY and FEI-Zyfer. The FEI-NY segment offers precision time and frequency control products for communication satellites, terrestrial cellular telephone or other ground-based telecommunication stations; and other components and systems for the U.S.

