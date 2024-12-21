XTX Topco Ltd Takes Position in iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITOS)

XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITOS – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 18,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $186,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. nVerses Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of iTeos Therapeutics by 212.5% during the 3rd quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Point72 DIFC Ltd bought a new position in iTeos Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $31,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in iTeos Therapeutics by 60.4% in the third quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 7,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 2,646 shares during the period. Quest Partners LLC boosted its stake in iTeos Therapeutics by 914.7% during the third quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 11,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 9,934 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in iTeos Therapeutics by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 11,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 690 shares during the period. 97.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get iTeos Therapeutics alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at iTeos Therapeutics

In other iTeos Therapeutics news, CFO Matthew Gall bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.73 per share, for a total transaction of $38,650.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 65,429 shares in the company, valued at $505,766.17. This represents a 8.27 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 12.50% of the company’s stock.

iTeos Therapeutics Stock Up 2.8 %

Shares of ITOS stock opened at $7.42 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $271.08 million, a P/E ratio of -2.36 and a beta of 1.37. iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.09 and a 12-month high of $18.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.65.

iTeos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITOS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($1.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.18) by $0.13. As a group, research analysts expect that iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of iTeos Therapeutics in a report on Friday, December 13th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on iTeos Therapeutics from $31.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of iTeos Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, December 12th.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on iTeos Therapeutics

About iTeos Therapeutics

(Free Report)

Iteos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of immuno-oncology therapeutics for patients with cancer. The company's lead antibody product candidate, belrestotug, an antagonist of TIGIT or T-cell immunoreceptor with Ig and ITIM domains, which is in Phase 1b clinical trial, as well as used to engage the Fc gamma receptor, or Fc?R to activate dendritic cells, natural killer cells, and macrophages and to promote antibody-dependent cellular cytotoxicity, or ADCC activity.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITOS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITOS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iTeos Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iTeos Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.