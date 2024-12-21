XTX Topco Ltd Has $183,000 Stake in Sensus Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRTS)

XTX Topco Ltd lifted its position in shares of Sensus Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRTS – Free Report) by 76.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 31,530 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,619 shares during the quarter. XTX Topco Ltd’s holdings in Sensus Healthcare were worth $183,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in Sensus Healthcare in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sensus Healthcare in the second quarter valued at approximately $156,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Sensus Healthcare by 578.6% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 45,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 38,474 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in Sensus Healthcare by 152.4% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 77,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,000 after purchasing an additional 46,732 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sachetta LLC boosted its holdings in Sensus Healthcare by 12.9% during the second quarter. Sachetta LLC now owns 118,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $631,000 after purchasing an additional 13,544 shares during the last quarter. 25.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SRTS has been the topic of several analyst reports. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on shares of Sensus Healthcare from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Maxim Group lifted their target price on Sensus Healthcare from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th.

NASDAQ:SRTS opened at $7.10 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $116.36 million, a PE ratio of 12.46 and a beta of 1.16. Sensus Healthcare, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.15 and a 1-year high of $9.33. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.51.

Sensus Healthcare, Inc, a medical device company, manufactures and sells radiation therapy devices to healthcare providers worldwide. The company uses superficial radiation therapy, a low-energy X-ray technology in its portfolio of treatment devices. It offers SRT-100, a photon X-ray low energy superficial radiotherapy system that provides patients an alternative to surgery for treating non-melanoma skin cancers, including basal cell and squamous cell skin cancers, as well as other skin conditions, such as keloids; and SRT-100 Vision, which provides the user with a superficial radiation therapy-tailored treatment planning application that integrates an embedded high frequency ultrasound imaging module, volumetric tumor analysis, beam margins planning, and dosimetry parameters.

